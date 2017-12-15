Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $688,000 Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Quanta Services Inc ( PWR ) traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 1,355,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $5,924.26, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $688,000 Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/moors-cabot-inc-has-688000-position-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr.html.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.