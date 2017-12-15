Momo (MOMO) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Momo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.4545546540378 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.24.

Momo ( NASDAQ:MOMO ) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 3,693,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4,980.00 and a P/E ratio of 16.74. Momo has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $46.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Momo had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.48 million. Momo’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

