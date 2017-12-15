MiMedx Group (MDXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,627,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 1,735,252 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $12.14.

MDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1,331.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that MiMedx Group Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MiMedx Group (MDXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/mimedx-group-mdxg-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.