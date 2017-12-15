Milacron (MCRN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Milacron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Milacron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milacron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Milacron (MCRN) traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 684,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,836. Milacron has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1,263.38, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Milacron had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Milacron news, insider Ronald M. Krisanda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald M. Krisanda sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $227,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218,934 shares of company stock valued at $180,062,325 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Milacron by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Milacron during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Milacron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Milacron by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Milacron during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

