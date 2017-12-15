Michael Kors (KORS) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have $73.00 price target on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KORS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Shares of Michael Kors (NYSE KORS) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,127. Michael Kors has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $9,291.28, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.50. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,045,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pascale Meyran sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $410,168.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,081 shares in the company, valued at $604,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,835 shares of company stock worth $964,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,165 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

