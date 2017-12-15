Metlife (MET) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $62.00 price target on Metlife (NYSE:MET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of Metlife (MET) traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 15,455,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,905. The firm has a market cap of $55,587.69, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Metlife has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Metlife had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 55,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $3,024,604.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,076.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 82,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $4,517,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.4% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

