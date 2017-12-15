Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):

12/13/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

11/24/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/1/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/31/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.41.

10/30/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Swann from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS AG from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

10/29/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2017 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Merck has made significant progress with its pipeline and is working on bringing new products to the market. New products like Keytruda and Zepatier should continue to contribute meaningfully to sales. Keytruda is gaining strong momentum from new indication of first-line lung cancer. The Keytruda development program also significantly advanced in the first half with several key regulatory approvals. Meanwhile, Merck will continue to focus on cost-cutting initiatives to drive the bottom line. However, generic competition for several drugs and pricing pressure will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Rising competition in the immuno-oncology market is also a significant concern. Merck’s shares underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Merck has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE MRK) traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,240,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,293. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 182.52%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

