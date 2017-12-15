Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stake Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,320,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,244 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $5,349,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,018,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 1,470,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5,029.00, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.57 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stake Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-stake-lifted-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.