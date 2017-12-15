Matson, Inc. (MATX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $482,856.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Matson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Matson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 25,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson (NYSE MATX) opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,190.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. Matson has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.61 million. Matson had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.12%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Matson will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Matson, Inc. (MATX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/matson-inc-matx-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.