MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.94% of MasTec worth $151,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Barclays began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

MasTec, Inc. ( NYSE MTZ ) traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,100. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,860.78, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

