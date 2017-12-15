Marriott International (MAR) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0871011973401 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR ) traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.82. 4,091,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,050. The company has a market cap of $46,837.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $129.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In related news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $323,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,480,466.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,864.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,771 shares of company stock worth $24,623,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

