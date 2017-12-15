Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.98) target price on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.98) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.64) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 346.18 ($4.66).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON MKS) traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 303.80 ($4.09). 13,561,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 296.30 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.35).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The retailer reported GBX 10.70 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of GBX 512.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Archie Norman bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($133,243.61).

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/marks-and-spencer-groups-mks-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group.html.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.