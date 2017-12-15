Manhattan Associates (MANH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Manhattan Associates (MANH) traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 384,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,465. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $3,158.52, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.30 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.19% and a net margin of 20.38%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $966,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

