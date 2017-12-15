MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,500 shares during the period. MagnaChip Semiconductor comprises 2.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 6.59% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. TheStreet lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ( NYSE MX ) traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 306,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

