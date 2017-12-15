LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton ( OTCMKTS LVMUY ) opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

