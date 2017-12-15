Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 27,800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $194,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,505,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,698,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,764,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,528,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,045,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,980 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $865,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,328,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $798,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. ( NYSE:UNP ) traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.17. 4,570,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,271. The firm has a market cap of $102,575.96, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

