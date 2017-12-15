LKQ Co. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for LKQ in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ LKQ) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,489. The stock has a market cap of $12,383.40, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. LKQ has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 106.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,508,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 1,294,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $920,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Iv Webster sold 100,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $4,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/lkq-co-expected-to-post-q1-2019-earnings-of-0-57-per-share-lkq.html.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.