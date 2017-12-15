Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,478. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $8,828.29, a PE ratio of 2,134.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, COO Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 70,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,924.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,511 shares of company stock valued at $49,467,752 over the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

