Linamar (LNR) Trading -2.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$90.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Linamar traded as high as C$67.30 and last traded at C$65.02. 273,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 180,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.80.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Linamar from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$82.60.

In related news, insider Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.74, for a total value of C$196,850.00. Also, insider Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.57, for a total value of C$266,280.00. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $612,238 in the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging and Skyjack.

