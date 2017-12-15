Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $83.34 million -$141.42 million -8.09 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $33.78 million 79.89

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 866 3223 11691 232 2.71

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.69%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.55%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 6.07, meaning that their average share price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -165.69% -111.68% -34.02% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,310.77% -218.27% -39.48%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for human disease. Its drug programs include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), sotagliflozin, LX2761 and LX9211. It also has a number of additional compounds into various stages of clinical and preclinical development. XERMELO is an orally-delivered small molecule compound approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. It is developing sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. LX2761 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that it is developing for the treatment of diabetes. LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

