Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( NYSE UNH ) traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.25. 2,811,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,370. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $156.09 and a 1 year high of $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $217,410.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $1,250,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,652,503.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $96,440.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

