LendingTree (TREE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media headlines about LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LendingTree earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4521449227271 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.35. 627,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,442. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $347.75. The stock has a market cap of $4,010.00, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.52%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $360.00 price target on shares of LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.31.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $1,034,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Carla Shumate sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,374 shares of company stock worth $29,625,166 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

