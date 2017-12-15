Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 291,409 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,292,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,409 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of Southern worth $358,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its holdings in Southern by 17.9% during the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 25.0% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. 4,534,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,160. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51,867.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 414.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,257,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,813 shares of company stock worth $11,029,988. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

