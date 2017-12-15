Laureate Education (LAUR) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “General Education Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Laureate Education to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Laureate Education and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 3 10 0 2.77 Laureate Education Competitors 66 466 477 5 2.42

Laureate Education presently has a consensus price target of $16.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. As a group, “General Education Services” companies have a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laureate Education and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $4.24 billion $371.84 million -8.51 Laureate Education Competitors $840.78 million $56.64 million 3.57

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -1.47% -2.66% -0.45% Laureate Education Competitors 0.50% -0.62% 1.77%

Summary

Laureate Education rivals beat Laureate Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online). It offers its educational services through six segments: Brazil; Mexico; Andean and Iberian; Central America and United States (U.S.) Campuses; Online and Partnerships; and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific (EMEAA). Its institutions also offer an education that emphasizes professional-oriented fields of study with undergraduate and graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s global network of 69 institutions comprised 57 institutions it owned or controlled, and an additional 12 institutions that it managed or with which it had other relationships.

