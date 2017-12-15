Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE LW) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. 493,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.10. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $8,110.00 and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $817.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.61 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

