Laffer Investments Sells 3,105 Shares of XL Group Ltd. (XL)

Laffer Investments cut its stake in shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in XL Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in XL Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in XL Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XL Group news, Director John Kcb Vereker sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $98,683.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,588.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XL Group Ltd. ( NYSE:XL ) traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,271. XL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.91) by ($0.09). XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. XL Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that XL Group Ltd. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XL. Deutsche Bank lowered XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on XL Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XL Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XL Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

