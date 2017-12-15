Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.36, for a total value of $27,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $1,012,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $137,336 and sold 10,770 shares valued at $2,054,871. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( NYSE:ROK ) traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $189.45. 629,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.61 and a 1 year high of $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,603.17, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

