Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA GDX) traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.03. 3,880,000 shares of the company traded hands. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-increases-holdings-in-vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.