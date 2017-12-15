Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,750 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE YUM) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.04. 1,406,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,697.51, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $77,367.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $286,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,833 shares of company stock valued at $711,907 in the last ninety days. 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

