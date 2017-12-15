Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($47.62) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. set a €39.00 ($46.43) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($46.43) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a €36.00 ($42.86) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €37.00 ($44.05) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.86) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.90 ($41.55).

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (AMS PHIA) traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €32.70 ($38.93). 3,960,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,000. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €26.54 ($31.60) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($43.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

