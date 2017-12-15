KLX Inc (KLXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KLX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. KLX reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLX.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.26 million. KLX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on KLX to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of KLX (NASDAQ KLXI) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,273. The firm has a market cap of $3,000.72, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21. KLX has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

In other news, VP Heather Floyd sold 2,024 shares of KLX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $123,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,471. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise sold 2,000 shares of KLX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,867.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLX by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 80,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KLX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KLX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in KLX during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KLX during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

About KLX

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

