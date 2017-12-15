Keyera (KEY) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KEY. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) opened at C$35.82 on Monday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$34.07 and a 52 week high of C$42.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.15%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. The Gathering and Processing Business Unit owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs).

