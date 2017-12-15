Kerry Group (KYGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.09

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.09 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 92.94 ($1.25), with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,350 ($125.84).

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc is a provider of taste and nutrition solutions. The Company serves the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and is a supplier of branded and customer branded foods to the Irish, the United Kingdom and selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Taste & Nutrition, and Consumer Foods.

