KemPharm (KMPH) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Headlines about KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KemPharm earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3102051698362 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

KemPharm (KMPH) traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 25,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KemPharm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KemPharm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Cohen acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $28,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

