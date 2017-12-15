KBC Group NV Has $976,000 Stake in Parkway Inc (PKY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Parkway Inc (NYSE:PKY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Parkway worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parkway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parkway by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Parkway in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Parkway by 310.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Parkway by 4.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parkway in a research note on Sunday, October 15th.

Parkway Inc ( PKY ) traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,342. Parkway Inc has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Parkway Profile

Parkway, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates office properties located in submarkets in Houston, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of five Class A assets comprising 19 buildings and totaling approximately 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Greenway, Galleria and Westchase submarkets of Houston.

