K Peony Yu Sells 2,851 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $124,588.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 6th, K Peony Yu sold 7,500 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $415,275.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, K Peony Yu sold 15,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, K Peony Yu sold 40,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $2,185,200.00.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,497. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 112.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

