JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.95% of Ngl Energy Partners worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 399.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ngl Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 410.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 32.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 68.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ngl Energy Partners news, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ngl Energy Partners Lp ( NGL ) traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,778. Ngl Energy Partners Lp has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ngl Energy Partners declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ngl Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Ngl Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ngl Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Ngl Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

