Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sales in J&J’s domestic Pharma segment decelerated in the first half of 2017 as a number of key growth drivers like Remicade and Concerta are facing competition. However, sales growth accelerated in Q3 and the positive trend is expected to continue in Q4. We believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Sluggish growth in the Consumer segment is also a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JNJ. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a positive rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.04.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,776. The firm has a market cap of $383,984.28, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

