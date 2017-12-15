John Bean Technologies (JBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle systems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops etc. “

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of John Bean Technologies ( NYSE JBT ) traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.35. 439,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $3,489.81, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/john-bean-technologies-jbt-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.