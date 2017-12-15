JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an accumulate rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.16.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 5,515,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,946. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $6,890.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $42,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,678.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $53,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,785 shares of company stock valued at $448,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 29.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 744,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 774,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 55.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 336.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

