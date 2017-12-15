Jeremy Friedman Sells 11,229 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) COO Jeremy Friedman sold 11,229 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $516,646.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE ITGR) traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 659,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,960. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,450.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $363.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,790,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Integer by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,411,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,050,000 after purchasing an additional 787,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51,405 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

