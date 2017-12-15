Jefferies Group Downgrades Sports Direct Intl (SDISY) to Underperform

Sports Direct Intl (OTCMKTS:SDISY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Sports Direct Intl (OTCMKTS SDISY) opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Sports Direct Intl has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.72.

