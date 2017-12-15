Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $87.88 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 331.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.82% of NVR worth $87,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NVR by 88.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Moran sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,261.99, for a total transaction of $16,143,588.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $85,089,009.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Donahue sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,266.87, for a total transaction of $1,064,999.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,707.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.75.

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR) traded up $35.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,405.54. 27,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12,603.32, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,604.00 and a 1 year high of $3,509.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $38.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $35.77 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $28.46 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 147.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

