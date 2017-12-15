Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 277,496 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,496 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $95,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 72,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $3,565,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,266,213 shares in the company, valued at $62,335,665.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $76,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 988,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,940,671. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 344,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,766. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,773.53, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

