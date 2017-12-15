J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Overweight Rating for JUST EAT (JE)

JUST EAT (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 967 ($13.01) price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.50) target price on shares of JUST EAT in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.05) target price on shares of JUST EAT in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JUST EAT from GBX 780 ($10.50) to GBX 825 ($11.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.15) target price on shares of JUST EAT in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 747 ($10.05) target price on shares of JUST EAT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JUST EAT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 813.53 ($10.95).

JUST EAT (LON:JE) opened at GBX 767.50 ($10.33) on Friday. JUST EAT has a 52 week low of GBX 495.07 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($11.13).

In related news, insider Frederic Coorevits sold 13,500,000 shares of JUST EAT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 760 ($10.23), for a total value of £102,600,000 ($138,088,829.07).

About JUST EAT

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company’s segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

