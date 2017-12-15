J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 10,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE SJM) traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. 1,002,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,346. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,421.56, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $141.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

