ITT (ITT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

Media headlines about ITT (NYSE:ITT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ITT earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 45.0905108746356 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of ITT ( ITT ) traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 1,101,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4,651.68, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.06 million. ITT had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

In other news, VP Steven C. Giuliano sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $298,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 161,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $8,077,554.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,960 shares of company stock worth $8,845,462. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

