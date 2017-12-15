Istar Inc. Acquires 12,800 Shares of istar Inc (STAR) Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $232,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,647,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,659,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 17,749 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $319,659.49.

On Monday, December 11th, Istar Inc. bought 22,436 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $400,033.88.

On Friday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 19,962 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $357,319.80.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 21,900 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $391,134.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Istar Inc. bought 21,075 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $379,771.50.

On Friday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,785 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $177,402.05.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,773 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,435.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Istar Inc. bought 5,100 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $94,962.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Istar Inc. bought 4,549 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $84,702.38.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 9,854 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $182,988.78.

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE STAR) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.71, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

istar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in istar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 2,393,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,036,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 62.8% during the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 318,194 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 63.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of istar in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered istar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

