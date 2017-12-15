iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,530,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,339,780,000 after buying an additional 17,409,308 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,984,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,818 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,315,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,028,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA EEM) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 50,968,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,312,273. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $47.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-indx-eem-holdings-increased-by-chicago-partners-investment-group-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.