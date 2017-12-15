iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Holdings Reduced by TD Ameritrade Trust Co

TD Ameritrade Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd comprises about 1.7% of TD Ameritrade Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TD Ameritrade Trust Co’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the second quarter valued at $543,867,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 930.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,355,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1,465.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the second quarter valued at $171,379,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the third quarter valued at $164,404,000.

Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,470. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $121.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

